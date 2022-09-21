Columbus Day Sale: The Best Men’s Underwear Sale On Skiviez Right Now

USA, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Columbus Day deal for all of Skiviez’s clients was just announced as a way to commemorate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World. The well-known men’s underwear and swimwear retailer is giving up to 30% to 80% off their entire site for this historic occasion. As a result, from October 8 through October 11, 2016, underwear enthusiasts can purchase anything and everything from the website at extravagantly reduced costs.

The American celebration known as Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World on October 12, 1492. Genoa, Italy is where Columbus was born, and over time, Italian Americans took up the cause of recognizing his accomplishments. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proclamation became a federal holiday in 1937.

The collections available at Skiviez are a multipurpose inventory with a wide range of alternatives. The business offers a variety of men’s underwear, swimwear, sportswear, shirts (tank tops, tees, etc.), slacks, jeans, and socks to meet the intimate demands of the current male population. The collection comprises more than 3000 products, representing more than 30 well-known brands for clients. Men can enjoy wearing styles including men’s briefs, boxer briefs, men’s bikinis, thongs, jockstraps, g-strings, butt enhancers, ball lifters, costume underwear, and much more thanks to the wide variety of men’s underwear options available.

The website offers a chance to brighten up Columbus Day, which is being celebrated with great passion. Customers can browse the store’s selection of popular brands and choose their favorites. Skiviez’s top-rated names include 2xist, Good Devil, Cover Male, Agacio, Pistol Pete, Intymen, Miami Jock, Male Power, Daniel Alexander, Secret Male, Daddy Underwear, and many others.

Columbus Day is just the beginning of the holiday season and Skiviez wants all its shoppers to feel special. Therefore, the sale will last 4 days on the mens underwear and swimwear online store. Shoppers should prepare their wishlist and shop once the sale begins.

The long shopping festival that will provide consumers the chance to update their undergarments fashion must be anticipated by consumers.

