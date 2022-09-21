Meet updated Delphi DAC with RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 2 and Lazarus 2.2.2 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various technologies and frameworks, presented a new release of Delphi DAC. The major update of these products is the support of RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 2 and Lazarus 2.2.2.

The release also includes other significant improvements:

Data Access Components support for iOS 15 and Android 12.

The CloneCursor method for Query and Table components allowing for sharing the data between datasets is now available for Delphi DAC.

Improved export to XML performance.

In SQLite, the Direct mode is based on version 3.39.2 of the SQLite engine.

SDAC and UniDAC now support:

– Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server 9;

– Azure AD authentication support for the Microsoft OLE DB provider;

– Always On availability group in the Direct mode;

– connection to the Azure database by using the “Redirect” connection policy in the Direct mode.

PostgreSQL and UniDAC now support:

– PostGIS

– Improved TimeZoneOffset for TPgTimeStamp

– Improved Truncate method of the TPgLargeObject class

Support for NexusDB 4.60.01 and setting Remote Thread Priority in UniDAC.

Support for VisualFoxPro CANDIDATE indexes in the DBF provider.

The standard collations in a SQL statement in the VirtualQuery component.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-in-delphi-dac-support-for-rad-studio-11-alexandria-release-2-and-lazarus-2-2-2.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow the developers to create multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM, and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.