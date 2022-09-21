Aluminum Die Casting Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Agrati – AEE Srl, Bühler AG, Dynacast

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aluminum Die Casting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aluminum Die Casting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aluminum die casting is a process of casting aluminum into a mold or die to create a variety of parts with complex shapes. Die casting is a versatile process that can create small, intricate parts, as well as large, complex parts with a variety of features. The aluminum die casting process is used to create a variety of parts for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, military, and consumer goods. The process begins with a mold or die that is created from a CAD file or a physical model.

Key Trends:

The key trends in aluminum die casting technology are:

1. Increased use of aluminum: Aluminum is the most popular metal used in die casting, due to its favorable properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, good corrosion resistance, and good castability.

2. Increased use of magnesium: Magnesium is gaining popularity as a die casting metal due to its lighter weight and higher strength-to-weight ratio.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the aluminum die casting market include the rising demand for aluminum die castings from the automotive and construction industries, the growing popularity of aluminum as a lightweight and strong material, and the increasing use of aluminum die castings in the electronics and electrical industries. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of aluminum die castings, accounting for over 50% of the total demand. The growing demand for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles is driving the demand for aluminum die castings in the automotive industry.

Market Segments:

The global Aluminum Die Casting Market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into cold chamber die casting machine, hot chamber die casting machine and gravity die casting machines. By material, the market is divided into aluminum, zinc, magnesium and others. By end user, the market is segmented into transportation, mechanical and manufacturing equipment, building and construction and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies:

The Aluminum Die Casting Market includes players such as Agrati – AEE Srl, Bühler AG, Dynacast, Idra srl, Italpresse Gauss, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Toyo Machinery and Metal Co.,Ltd., UBE, Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., and Shibaura Machine.

