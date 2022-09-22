3D Printed Brain Model Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape By 2028

3D Printed Brain Model Industry Overview

The global 3D printed brain model market size was valued at USD 24.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The market was adversely affected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic on account of delays in neurological surgery and decreasing financial resources of health organizations, leading to reduced investment in advanced technology. Also, the economic slowdown, lockdowns in various areas leading to disruption in the supply chain, and the shutting down of a few market players have negatively impacted the market. A survey was conducted by The American College of Surgeons and Neurosurgeons where 60 countries were invited and there was a total of 494 participants.

They reported that their operative volume had dropped more than 50%, and for countries most affected by COVID-19, this proportion is 54.7%. However, the market is expected to gain momentum over the coming years due to the rising demand for personalized healthcare, technological advancements in neurological tools & techniques and 3D printed materials, and the rising prevalence of a large number of neurological diseases. A 3D printed brain model helps in understanding and can also be used in teaching and for learning purposes by new surgeons.

For instance, the Walter E. Dandy Neurosurgical Society is an organization that provides education and training to surgeons on 3D printed brain models aimed at improving patient outcomes. Additive manufacturing helps neuro-surgeons have more information that further helps in the spatial orientation inside the brain. It also helps in stimulating the steps with high fidelity. Thus, they are anticipated to contribute to market growth.

The global medical thawing system market size was valued at USD 157.1 million in 2019. It is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

April 2020: CELLINK became a public listed company and started share trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, which, in turn, is expected to increase the investment in the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global 3D printed brain model market include:

Stratasys Ltd.

CELLINK

Cyfuse Biomedical

Rokit Healthcare Inc.

MedPrin

3D Systems

Formlabs

Voxeljet

