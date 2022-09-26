Enterprise Data Management Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Enterprise Data Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Enterprise Data Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Enterprise Data Management Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market/

Enterprise data management (EDM) is a comprehensive approach to managing an organization’s data. It includes processes and technologies for acquiring, storing, governing, and analyzing data. EDM is designed to help organizations get more value from their data and use it more effectively. It helps them improve decision-making, increase operational efficiency, and better manage risk. EDM also enables organizations to share data more effectively and comply with regulations.

Key Trends:

Enterprise data management (EDM) is the comprehensive management of an enterprise’s data assets. It includes all aspects of data management, from data acquisition and warehousing to data quality and governance. EDM is a critical part of an enterprise’s overall information management strategy.

There are four key trends in Enterprise Data Management technology:

1. Data integration

2. Data quality

3. Data governance

4. Big data

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21344/

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the EDM market are the increasing volume and complexity of enterprise data, the need to improve data quality and governance, and the need to better leverage data assets for competitive advantage. The volume of enterprise data is growing exponentially, driven by the proliferation of digital devices and sensors, the growth of social media and other online data sources, and the increasing use of data-intensive applications such as big data and analytics. This growth is straining the capacity of traditional data management approaches, such as relational database management systems, to cope.

Market Segments:

The Enterprise Data Management Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and service. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premises. By organization size, the industry are broadly classified into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Enterprise Data Management Market report includes players such as IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Symantec, Cloudera, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, EnterWorks, Inc. and Zaloni, Inc.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21344/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.