Yuto Games to launch Interactive Projection Mapping System

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Yuto Games is set to launch their new product, an interactive projection mapping software. The company has been working on the project for two years and is confident that it will revolutionize the way people interact with projections.

The software allows users to control projected images with their hands and body movements, opening up a world of possibilities for creative expression. Contact person of Yuto Games, Chloe, stated that “interactive projection mapping has the potential to change how we interact with digital media. With this software, we want to give everyone the opportunity to create beautiful and unique visuals.” The software is expected to be released in late 2019.

Introducing Yuto Games, the world’s first interactive projection mapping system that lets you transform any room into an immersive gaming experience. With Yuto Games, you can create realistic 3D worlds that come to life with beautiful graphics and sound. Whether you’re playing solo or with friends, our projection mapping technology will take your gaming to the next level.

Yuto Games is perfect for any party or event. Our cutting-edge projection mapping system can turn any room into a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. Forget about boring old video games – with Yuto Games, you can create an exciting and realistic 3D world that will have your guests coming back for more.

If you’re looking for a truly unique and memorable gaming experience, look no further than Yuto Games. Our innovative projection mapping system is sure to bring any party or event to life. Contact us today to learn more about our exciting new product.

We have all seen projectors in our classrooms and offices, but what about a projector that is specifically designed for gaming? That’s where Yuto Games comes in! Our interactive projector is the perfect way to take your gaming to the next level. Whether you are playing alone or with friends, this projector will provide an immersive gaming experience unlike any other.

The Yuto Games projector includes:

A built-in camera that tracks your movements and projects them onto the screen

A high-definition laser projector that provides clear and vibrant images

An audio system that creates realistic sound effects to further enhance your gaming experience.

So what are you waiting for? Get the ultimate gaming experience with Yuto Games!

Do you love playing video games? If so, you’ll love Yuto Games! Yuto Games is a new and innovative way to play video games. With Yuto Games, you can use your own body to control the game! That’s right, with Yuto Games, there are no controllers required. All you need is your body and some imagination.

Yuto Games is perfect for people of all ages. Whether you’re a young kid who loves playing video games, or an adult who wants to find a new and exciting way to exercise, Yuto Games has something for everyone. And the best part is, Yuto Games is portable and easy to set up. So you can take it with you wherever you go!

So what are you waiting for? Get your friends together and start playing Yuto Games today!

If you are looking for a unique and engaging way to present your product or service, consider interactive projection mapping. This technology can turn any surface into an immersive experience that will wow your audience. Our team of experts would be happy to discuss with you how this exciting technology could be used to enhance your next event or marketing campaign. Contact us today to get started!

Yuto Games is the top supplier of one-stop Game Center project solution plan. Free layout design, arcade game machine and amusement equipment recommend, Worldwide shipping, Technology support and Operation Assistance is what we will supply to all of the clients. Till the end of 2021, we have service over 80 game center which from 50 different countries.

Media Contact

Company Name: Yuto Games

Contact Name: Chloe

Contact Phone: +86 188 1913 9312

Address: Room 501, Building 30, Tianan Headquarters Center, No. 555, Panyu Avenue North, Donghuan Street, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Email: sales01@yutogames.com

Website: https://www.yutogames.com/