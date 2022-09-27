KA02 Assessment Engineering New Zealand – Ask An Expert At CDRAustralia.Org

Wellington, New Zealand, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Engineering applicants who do not have an engineering qualification that formally benchmarks to a Washington Accord-accredited degree need to submit a KA02 report to Engineering NZ for skilled immigration. Through KA02 Assessment Engineering New Zealand, one needs to demonstrate an equivalent level of knowledge in one’s engineering discipline. KA02 report is a technical document, which is imperative for all engineering candidates who want their KA02 For New Zealand Immigration. In the KA02 report, you will need to show that you can apply your knowledge to deal with complex engineering problems and carry out complex engineering activities. The assessor Engineering New Zealand evaluates your equivalent level of knowledge applicable to your discipline.

To get succeed in the knowledge assessment, you are required to demonstrate you have a level of technical knowledge and understanding acquired through your work and learning that is equivalent to a Washington Accord-accredited qualification. You need to provide different elements of your knowledge profile including the context statement and performance indicators. You are required to demonstrate your knowledge in eight different areas to substantiate your equivalent level of knowledge in your discipline. You need to explain three or four engineering projects that you have worked on, that show your ability to apply your engineering knowledge to solve complex engineering problems.

