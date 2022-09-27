A Vertical Hydroponic Farm in The City

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, indoor planting in the central area of the bustling city has been favored by more investors. This shows a significant increase in the acceptance of multi-shelf structures, the use of LED full spectrum grow lights and indoor planting in closed environment control systems. Through indoor planting, to provide customers with fresh, local conditions and sustainable products.

Superior Quality

Provide Fresh and High-Quality ingredients

How can these top restaurant chefs find fresh and high-quality ingredients in the bustling city center? This is what Auxgrow has done. Through vertical hydroponic farms, we are providing customers with fresh, tailored to local conditions and sustainable products. Avoid a series of problems caused by soil, weather, lack of sunlight, pests, water pollution, and another natural environment. The vertical hydroponic farm provides the highest quality products closer to consumers, reduces transportation time, and keeps vegetables fresh.

Auxgrow LED Full Spectrum Grow Lights

Accurate Sources of Light in a Fully Enclosed Environment

Compared with traditional cultivation methods, the vertical hydroponic farms used by Auxgrow can save 90-95% of water, while using LED full spectrum grow lights to provide a source of light for plants growing in a fully enclosed environment. If you will change the varieties planted according to the needs of the market, you need a lamp that can adapt to the growth of a variety of crops to meet the needs of different varieties of light. Our LED full spectrum grow lights can provide supplementary light for crops up to 20cm so that they can flexibly produce sprouts or other different types of leafy vegetables.

Cooperation with Restaurant Supermarket

Successful Practice from Farm to Table

Auxgrow has designed a full-function vertical hydroponic farm with a four-story structure that can produce 80 leafy vegetables with an area of only 0.3 square feet, which can be run all year round. Now, this vertical hydroponic farm has become a blue production base for supermarket kitchens. Under the irradiation of a series of LED full spectrum grow lights, plants can obtain ideal light conditions, and they can grow healthily by controlling other environmental factors.

The vertical hydroponic farm, located in the supermarket, gives consumers the most intuitive experience, and fresh herbs just picked can get into their plates or drinks immediately. The vertical hydroponic farm fully interprets the concept of “from farm to table”.

