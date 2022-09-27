Church of Scientology to Host the Art of Peace

Nashville, TN, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a youth-centered arts event for International Peace Day.

The Church of Scientology in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights will hold its annual Nashville Celebration of International Day of Peace in mid-September. Tennessee United for Human Rights (TUHR) has held an event for International Day of Peace for many years, each with a different theme related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. TUHR promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness.

During past Peace Day events, a different human right has been the focus. Past themes have included religious diversity, human trafficking awareness, and domestic violence education.

“Each year we focus on a human rights issue that needs to be brought to light. This year we will bring together the community to speak and learn of peace on a universal level,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator of the Tennessee United for Human Rights program. The theme this year is the Art of Peace, and will see the announcement of the annual Human Rights art contest with artists beginning their work right at the Peace Day event.

International Day of Peace was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

The Peace Day event will be held this weekend in the Nashville Church of Scientology community hall.

TNUHR is a chapter of the international organization United for Human Rights, formed on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to provide human rights resources and educational materials to all sectors of society.

For more information about Peace Day or to find out more about Tennessee United for Human Rights, visit tnuhr.org.