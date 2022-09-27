New Book by Susan Pollet: Watching And Letting It All Go

New York, NY, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Susan Pollet: Watching And Letting It All Go

These fictional stories explore both the process of watching and “letting go,” as well as what that opened up for these characters as they struggled with what they could and could not control in their lives. “Letting go” is looked at in terms of people’s thoughts about their pasts and futures, their relationships, their work, their neighbors and neighborhoods, and their life plans and personal identities. By reading these stories, perhaps the readers will take comfort in knowing that we all get to the other side one way or another, but it is our attitude during the journey that counts.

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City, and has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She has published over sixty articles on varied legal topics, including family and criminal law. She is also a published author and artist. In 2019, her first novel “Lessons in Survival: All About Amos” was published by Adelaide Books. She created the collage for the book cover. Three of her short stories were published by Adelaide Literary Magazine in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. In 2020, her second and third novels, “Through Walter’s Lens” and “Women in Crisis: Stories from the Edge”, were published by Adelaide Books. Her fourth and fifth novels, “A Grey Divorce Support Group”, and “Not so Surprise Endings”, were published by Adelaide Books in 2021. She created the images for the book covers for those books as well. Her first and second children’s books, entitled “On Becoming Juliet Rose”, and “William Wondered Whether Worrying Was Worth It”, for which she created the text and illustrations, were published by Adelaide Books in the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021, respectively.

Title: Watching And Letting It All Go: Short Stories

Author: Susan L. Pollet

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419014

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 152 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.