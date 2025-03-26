DocsCorp and RPost Unite to Simplify Email Security and Compliance

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — DocsCorp, a leader in enterprise productivity solutions, has partnered with RPost, the global expert in secure electronic communications, to deliver a seamless integration of cleanDocs and RMail within Microsoft Outlook. This collaboration enhances email security, e-delivery proof, e-signatures, and compliance, allowing users to securely send and receive sensitive documents with minimal effort. With predictive technology at its core, the integration reduces the complexity of security processes, ensuring a smoother experience for professionals handling confidential communications.

Law firms, including Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, are already embracing this innovation, recognizing its value in improving workflow efficiency and security. The integration eliminates cumbersome pop-ups and checkboxes, making security effortless while ensuring compliance with evolving privacy regulations. IT teams also benefit from reduced support requests, advanced data leak prevention, and anti-phishing tools.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-and-docscorp-joining-forces

