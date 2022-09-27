Toledo Solar and Seaflex Announce Collaborative Partnership

Perrysburg, OH, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Solar, a leading American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and solar glass, and Seaflex, the recognized leader in environmentally safe and sustainable flexible mooring systems for floating solar projects worldwide, today announced a collaborative partnership and strategic alliance to co-market their respective technologies and to support the development of new and innovative advances in floating solar technology.

In response to urgent climate concerns, shifting economic realities, and long-term sustainability initiatives, government leaders, company executives, and ordinary citizens are increasingly turning to solar solutions to power the future. Floating solar or floating photovoltaic (FPV) play an important role in this movement, providing several financial and environmental benefits that give floating solar plants a significant advantage over land-based alternatives.

“As part of our expanding market of mooring solutions of Floating Solar parks this addition and collaboration with Toledo Solar is going to be very important and valuable for both parties. The use of traditional panels has to be changed in the world market for multiple reasons and the introduction of the Toledo Solar panels is going to be an important part of this process. We are of course going to continue our main focus on our mooring systems but now add the ability to also be able to help our partners get to know and use a new and better technology for the panels that are to be put on the floating platforms” said Lars Brandt, CEO of Seaflex AB.

Water-based solar plants face unique challenges, including deep water, consequential water level variations, waves, and strong winds. When effective mooring and anchoring solutions are coupled with powerful and reliable solar technologies, the results can lower energy production costs, increase safety, and overcome environmental challenges.

The broad-spectral response of Toledo Solar’s frameless, all-glass, hi-power, thin film, and ultra-durable solar modules make them an especially compelling solution for installation on lakes, ponds, and dams. With this new collaborative partnership, Toledo Solar and Seaflex will work together to expand the product’s implementation in water-based solar solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Seaflex. Their work launching Europe’s largest floating solar park was groundbreaking, and we believe it’s just the beginning,” said Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar Inc. “We look forward to working collaboratively and strategically to enhance solar power capacity and accessibility throughout the world of floating solar.”

To learn more, please visit Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar. For more information about how Seaflex elastic mooring innovations can lower costs, increase safety, and overcome environmental challenges in all FPV projects, please visit Seaflex.com or email info@seaflex.com.

About Toledo Solar

Toledo Solar is an American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass. The company manufactures 100% of its panels in its Toledo, Ohio factory, with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The fully recyclable, stunningly efficient thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar are installed on American homes and businesses throughout the U.S. Headquartered in NW Ohio, Toledo Solar is a proud member of the US-MAC, The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050 an NSF IUCRC), and The Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics Consortium. Toledo Solar is dedicated to helping America and countries around the world achieve energy independence, resilience, and self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

About Seaflex

Seaflex AB is a Swedish company headquartered in Umea, Sweden with a branch office in Huntington Beach, California, USA, as well as a global dealer network. Seaflex introduced the elastic flexible mooring system to the world market in the 1980ies as a more economical, more safe, environmentally safe and sound system, relative to the old methods of chains and piles. The flexible Seaflex mooring solution has been used to secure floating applications world-wide since then. Today, there are thousands of installed Seaflex projects and the company now has all these years of experience designing and building mooring systems for floating solar, marinas and other floating structures. Moreover, there are still to this day several functional Seaflex mooring installations in marinas that are over 30 years old, which shows from real-life experience that the Seaflex solution with products, materials and designs last a long time. Seaflex prides itself on bringing to the market safe, reliable, environmentally friendly, and technologically superior designed elastic mooring solutions. Our solutions generally yield a much lower total cost of ownership (TCO) over the lifespan of the Seaflex mooring systems. In addition, our designs do not impact the ecosystems in which they function. For more information please visit www.seaflex.com, email: info@seaflex.com or visit our LinkedIn page @seaflex