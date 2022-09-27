Creative Diagnostics Introduces Highly Sensitive Cytopathic Effect Inhibition Assay Service

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics introduced the Cytopathic Effect Inhibition Assay Service of high assay sensitivity and accuracy. Creative Diagnostics will continue to optimize its comprehensive range of tailor-made antiviral detection solutions to reveal the action mechanism of novel antiviral drugs.

The development of effective antiviral drugs is an important biomedical scientific achievement. After treatment, viruses that maintain latency or persistence are not specifically cleared from the body, while replication can be effectively inhibited. Antiviral activity is determined by cytopathic effect (CPE) inhibition assay.

Cytopathic effects are defined by morphological changes in host cells caused by target-infecting viruses. CPE is manifested as the infecting virus causes the lysis (dissolution) of the host cell or the cell dies without being lysed because it cannot reproduce. The CPE inhibition test can evaluate the ability of the test article to inhibit CPE. CPE inhibition assay is inherently complex due to the metabolic state of cells, virus replication, and the ability of IFN to protect cells. Creative Diagnostics now provides CPE inhibition assay service of high assay sensitivity and accuracy to enable laboratories to perform comprehensive antiviral activity analysis.

At Creative Diagnostics, it is easy and affordable for scientists to implement such service when virus-specific antibodies are unavailable, and information about the virus itself is rarely needed. Compared to plaque assays, errors of CPE are relatively minor, and thus they are highly sensitive and accurate. Furthermore, various viruses detection such as cytomegalovirus, dengue virus, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, herpes simplex virus, influenza virus, and Zika virus, are supported at Creative Diagnostics. Other viruses or microorganisms may be available on request.

“We have rich experience serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research and institutional scientists. Creative Diagnostics has strengthened its commitment to opening more access to the research community through the addition of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics. “We are working with scientists as they assess requirements for better detection of antiviral activity, and we’re glad to advance the development of effective antiviral drugs for patients.”

Creative Diagnostics combines infection and analytical expertise to provide its global clients with the strongest portfolio of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services. Confronted with growing demand for new antiviral and antimicrobial compounds for the treatment of infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics can test candidate compounds in vitro to determine their potential efficacy using in vivo models.

If you need more information regarding the Cytopathic Effect Inhibition Assay Service or have any other questions related to the in vitro antiviral testing, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

