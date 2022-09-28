Indoor Vertical Hydroponic System: A Self-sufficient Smart Indoor Garden

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — In this day and age, citizens in mounting numbers grow vegetables on roofs, on balconies, in neighborhoods, or in suburbs, some regard it as a pleasure of life and experience pastoral life, but some are in order to buy fewer vegetables in the market. because of less fertilization and great taste. With the introduction of a new type of intelligent hydroponic vegetable planting machine on the market, our indoor vertical hydroponic system makes it possible for families to eat safe food on their own.

The vegetable seedling planting machine is a product of the combination of science and technology and natural ecology. It stimulates the original natural environment which is most suitable for the growth of vegetables through modern advanced technology, so as to achieve the purpose of growing vegetables. It is an existing form of facility agriculture. A vegetable planting machine also simplifies many steps of traditional planting methods do likewise and meets the needs of some modern urban people who want to eat their own vegetables.

The vertical in-home hydroponic system belongs to new technology products, which are the improvement of agricultural form under the development of automation technology, the subversion of the completely virtualized online vegetable growing game, and the promotion of the agricultural experience form of growing vegetables in real farmland.

LED light hydroponic systems’ intelligent electronic control is small in size and large in capacity. It covers an area of only 0.3 square meters and can cultivate 80 vegetable seedlings at the same time, establish a scientific and reasonable circular planting system and shorten the planting cycle. Not only is it suitable for family use, but restaurants and vegetable suppliers can also use their products to boost store popularity and sales.

It does not need soil, does not need watering and fertilization, does not need sunlight, but grows normally indoors. It is a hydroponic live vegetable, which is safe and convenient to grow. The wholesale vertical hydroponic systems are the first choice of intimate vegetable garden for modern urban people, and the vegetables planted are nutritious and pollution-free. Its growth process is controlled by an intelligent nutrition cycle and intelligent lighting system, and it can not only beautify the environment but also pick up whenever you eat at home.

About Auxgrow

Auxgrow is a manufacturer with twelve years of experience in manufacturing horticultural lighting and hydroponic products, engaged in R&D, production and sales of horticultural lighting and hydroponic systems. Our ability from R&D to pilot test and mass production of various horticultural lighting and hydroponic products has been proven by hundreds of customers with customized needs. Provide the best price for all customers around the world without affecting the quality, provide comprehensive OEM and ODM services, provide a 5-year comprehensive warranty for commercial and family growers around the world, and provide free replacement and repair services. Our LED plant grow lights and intelligent hydroponic gardens provide most types of certificates to meet various requirements of different countries. So if you want more information, you can find our https://auxgrow.com/.