Medical Foods Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Nestle, Danone, Abbott

Medical foods are foods that are specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease or condition. They are designed to be used under medical supervision and are not intended for use as a sole source of nutrition. Medical foods must be safe and must meet certain nutritional requirements. They must also be labeled as such and must not be represented as conventional foods.

Key Trends:

The increase in the number of malnourished people and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market. The increase in the number of malnourished people is due to the lack of access to nutritious food and the lack of knowledge about the importance of nutrition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2 billion people worldwide are affected by malnutrition. Malnutrition is a major problem in developing countries and is one of the leading causes of death in children under the age of five years.

Key Drivers:

There are a few key drivers of the medical foods market.

Firstly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions is a key driver. This is because medical foods can help to manage and treat these conditions.

Secondly, the aging population is another key driver. This is because as people age, they are more likely to develop chronic diseases and conditions, and thus, need medical foods.

Market Segments:

The medical foods market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, it is analyzed across pills, powder, liquid, and others. By application, it is categorized into Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, severe protein allergy, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into online sales, institutional sales, retail sales, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The medical foods market report includes players such as Nestle, Danone, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi, Medtrition, Inc. , Cerecin Inc. Metagenics, Inc, Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alfasigma USA, Inc.

