Mobile Shop Manager Accredited as “App Of The Week” By Shopware!

New York, NY, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Based on the recent announcement, the Mobile Shop Manager has been Accredited as the ‘App of the Week’ by Shopware! The ultimate Mobile Shop Manager has been designed to streamline processes and innovatively increase mobile shops efficiency.

By accessing the Mobile Shop Manager App, you can get the dashboard with the visitors and daily sales. In addition, statistics of the shop involved with sales, new customers, visitors, orders, and many others will be listed.

Apart from these, a price display is also enabled in the app, including the Gross and Net features. Furthermore, a mobile shop manager is suitable for supporting more shops, and these can be combined with scanning QR codes.

Users will also get the complete Overview page with all sub shops in the app, which is suitable for getting complete analytics to the extent. In addition, a trend indicator or moving average is also enabled in the app, suitable for ensuring the performance level.

Are you looking to manage your stores efficiently?



Mobile Shop Manager App has been used by many businesses to ensure the secure management of the products in the shops. Automated technology assures extensively saving more time for the business.

Mobile Shop Manager App lets you easily manage your webstore efficiently. The app shows the absolute values of gross or net for your business. Shopware is the ultimate platform to help businesses reach customers through multiple channels based on location and lifestyle.

Partnering with Shopware helps ease personalization for the customers to get a better shopping experience.

Need For Using Mobile Shop Manager App:-

In the modern day, the mobile has become an essential part of the business. As a result, the mobile Shop Manager App has been established to easily manage work orders, customer information, workflow, and many more.

Take Mobile Shop Manager with you, and you can instantly get important figures on the go. But, of course, a native app is a perfect option for intuitive usage, so they keep the shop operator informed about the sales, conversion rate, and visitors.

The app features the trend indicator, allowing the shop owner to see everything easily. It is easier to compare the performance level based on numerous analytics to the extent.

Technology is a suitable option for maintaining the company’s financial attributes with keeping data secure. These can be easily achieved with simple systems on the mobile platform or the desktop.

Quick Access:-

Many organizations also ensure that the application is 100% mobile friendly and give better access to more features. People can easily use this app to save time & managing everything, starting from the customer product and many more. Mobile shop managers encourage business operations efficiently.

In the modern day, mobile technology has become a staple in the life span of everyone. Many businesses also embrace the tech in the office for various features, which are suitable options for saving more money in the process. As a result, many Mobile shops attempted to determine to process the inventory management more significantly.

Maintaining Secure Data:-

Mobile Shop Manager App has been used in an automated way for easily creating the best-customized reports, RFID tags, scanning barcodes, and more.

It will help minimize the human error chances and ultimately increase the accuracy level to the maximum. You can easily get the actual number of inventories consumed or the inventory quantity left.

Real Native App:-

People find it easier to access all these features to the maximum. Normally, Stock Level Management is quite a hectic task for a manual process. Installing the Mobile Shop Manager App is quite a convenient option for reducing the need for manual processes. These are perfect for saving more time in the process.

Ultimate Features:-

Whether your mobile shop is equipped with the automated inventory management app, it is suitable for managing all the stocks or products in the business. In addition, the process will save you time while managing the stocks more efficiently.

App also extensively uses the previous data and records to know how much the inventory is consumed or sold in a specific time. Whether you offer a mobile selling or repair service, the Mobile shop manager is quite an efficient option. Keeping track of the inventory is also much easier in your mobile shop.

Dashboard with a display of daily sales and visitors

Suitable for any number of shops

Sub shop support is available

Price display GROSS or NET

Selectable period and history – Days, Calendar Weeks, Months as well as Years

Statistics on the Sales, Orders, New Customers, and Visitors

Display current visitors to shop

Plotting with trend indicator or moving average

Overview page with all sub shops

Subshops are combined

Optional push notifications

Message center widget

Overview of the recent orders

Serves as a ticket scanner for the admission controller

Easy installation of a Mobile shop manager lets you easily keep track of your inventory asset. In addition, the tracking technology lets you easily get quick access to your products.

These are also connected with the Barcode, GPS (Global Position System), RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy, and more. These techniques also play an amazing role in product tracking & management in the mobile shop.

Simplified App For Business:-

Mobile Shop Manager App assures the accurate saving of Turnover and visitors for today. The Statistics include the Turnover, orders, visitors, and new customers. You can also easily choose the period of time that includes per day, week, or even monthly. Calculating the totals in product management is much easier with this method.

The app is available in both English and German. Positive reviews from the users also make this app unique and beneficial over others.

When the inventory is below a defined level, the system alerts the person responsible for the inventory, and the refilling process initiates. It is a time-saving option that gives better success even without any hassle.

Quality Management:-

Mobile Shop management is simplified, so you can easily scan labels and track asset information. The Mobile shop manager is an accredited app suitable for easily setting the re-order level. When the inventory goes below a certain level, then it would extensively alter the person responsible for the inventory. The app has an algorithm that can be customized per your business requirements. With a Mobile Shop Manager App, you can easily do it within minutes.

Accurate Analytics & Reports:-

Accurate Analytics & Reports of Mobile Shop Manager App makes it unique. The reports are especially helpful for the business handling multiple stores. In addition, these reports are accurate information, so they effectively set your long-term goals.

Making strategic decisions with reports & analytics helps save money from unnecessary expenses. Reports also extensively assist with easily discovering the pitfalls and how they could be overcome.

The Shopware 6 Admin Manager App Store would be suitable for assisting in various areas where improvements could be made to increase productivity. It is also a more efficient option for calculating the inventory requirements within a specific period.

These help plan the expenses and save you from unnecessary inventory purchasing. In addition, the mobile Shop Manager App offers smoothness for the specific user to the extent.

Cloud Technology Features:-

The mobile shop manager app is also equipped with Cloud technology, giving you more power to track and manage complete operations within an hour. The app comes in handy even when you are away from your mobile shop or office, as you can make changes on the go.

Normally, Cloud technology is suitable for achieving productivity, so it could make cloud services more feature rich. As a result, there is no need to worry about data security as you can quickly access the data.

Download the app for Android:- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.magneto.shopware6adminnotes



Download the app for IOS:- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/shopware6-admin-notes/id1623366060

About The Company:-

Magneto IT Solutions is a certified shopware business partner. We are providing Mobile-friendly apps & high-quality design work at reasonable prices and empower digital technology by providing innovative strategy, design, consulting, and more to help brands to scale in any channel. Magneto IT Solution provides shopware eCommerce solutions to companies worldwide & takes your brand to the next level with seamless digital experiences.

