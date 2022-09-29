Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Industry Overview

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) solutions are widely applied in the detection of chronic diseases, such as infectious disease, autoimmune disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. CLIA is also used by various pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for therapeutic drug monitoring. The increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases and the rising drug discovery and development activities by pharmaceutical companies are considered to be the high-impact rendering drivers for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been crucial in shaping the clinical diagnostic industry research into the development of assays and molecular diagnostic research. Urgent need to aid the development of these diagnostic devices to curb the impact and the spread of the virus is the major area of focus for the leading manufacturers. Several CLIA kits have been proven to provide rapid results with sensitivity rates between the ranges of 64% and 97%. Several manufacturers have developed antigen tests based on CLIA technology. For instance, in October 2020, DiaSorin, an Italy-based CLIA manufacturer, received FDA’s EUA for its new LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 IgM test. This test is intended to be run on the LIAISON XL platform based on CLIA technology for the determination of IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Thus, with the onset of the pandemic, a rise in technologically advanced testing kits has created immense demand for CLIA test kits.

Major players in the market are focused on the development and launch of technologically advanced CLIA solutions. In May 2019, Inova Diagnostics received the 510(k) clearance of its new QUANTA Flash RF IgA and QUANTA Flash Rheumatoid Factor (RF) IgM chemiluminescent assays from the U.S. FDA. Similarly, in August 2018, Mindray Medical International Limited, a China-based medical device manufacturer, launched its new CL900i – a fully automated benchtop chemiluminescence immunoassay. The introduction of such novel solutions is anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

In the field of clinical diagnostics, CLIA technique is widely used in the detection of chronic diseases, such as cancer, infections, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and neurological diseases. These chronic diseases are the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. The incidence of these diseases is rising significantly and hence is expected to drive the demand for effective diagnostic methods, such as CLIA. According to the data published by Globocan, in 2018, around 18,078,957 new cases of cancer were diagnosed globally. In addition, according to the data published by the American Diabetes Association, in 2018, around 34.2 million (10.5% of the population) people in the U.S. had diabetes.

CLIA is one of the latest and most advanced immunoassay techniques available in the market. CLIA technique offers several advantages over the other traditional techniques, such as ELISA and RIA. Regardless of the various advantages that it offers, there are several limitations related to the CLIA technique. One such is the high setup cost involved, which is a major drawback of CLIA technique. These costly devices are not easily adopted in emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, and South Africa, which is expected to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Others

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market include

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

