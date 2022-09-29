Shelter Dome: Meet the Latest Design at The Glamping Show USA (October 4-5th 2022)

Posted on 2022-09-29 by in Industrial, Marketing, Travel // 0 Comments

The geodesic dome manufacturer Shelter Dome will exhibit at The Glamping Show USA 2022.

 

 

USA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — As autumn draws near, the weather starts to get cooler and the desire to take a glamping trip becomes unstoppable. In the excitement of welcoming autumn, we are very pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at The Glamping Show USA 2022 with our latest design!

This will be a great opportunity for you to meet us, see the new ideas we bring to the expo, and discuss all the things you would like to know with us. Here are some more details you may want to find out about the show.

What will you see at The Glamping Show USA 2022?

This year, we keep working to make optimization and innovation in the geodesic dome design to provide more choices and better experiences to our clients. Our US-based brand Glitzcamp USA will be exhibiting with our 7m diameter geodesic dome and turnkey interior modular solution. At that time you will be able to see our leading product dome in person and feel every detail of the geodome.

The interior modular solution is another attempt we made this year. We aim to achieve the maximum functionality of the interior dome space while integrating interior design aesthetics into the overall dome design solution. We hope to provide an additional option for dome owners, glamping campsite operators and glampers who are seeking interior design solutions and also, pursuing the aesthetics of dome design.

How to find us at The Glamping Show USA 2022?

If you live in or close to the United States, come to explore the business of glamping domes.
Time: October 4-5, 2022

Booth no.: 1014&1016

(Outdoor Exhibits – Glitzcamp USA)

Location: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016, United States

Registration and moreThe Glamping Show 2022

Have something to discuss? Arrange a meeting with us!

If you are interested in our domes and have some questions about the product, feel free to schedule a meeting with our experts in advance. Send an email to admin@shelter-structures.com and let us know when you would like to visit. You will also have a chance to learn more about the geodesic dome and discuss the investment opportunities in the glamping business.

If you are looking for other glamping accommodation possibilities, you will find the answers at the booth of Glitzcamp USA as well! Our glamping experts will be there to help. The products we exhibited at The Glamping Show last time received a lot of praise, and this time we will go to the US with full preparation and sincerity, hoping to surprise all those who are concerned about glamping.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution