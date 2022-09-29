CJ Academy Offers Nail Tech Training

New South Wales, Australia, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — CJ Academy is pleased to announce that they offer nail tech training to prepare individuals for this career path. Students can choose a three-day master class or an accelerated acrylic workshop to meet their needs and provide adequate training to serve clients.

During nail tech training, students at CJ Academy will learn various techniques and valuable skills to provide high-quality nail services for clients. The accelerated acrylic workshop is available for beginners and individuals to learn new techniques that help them meet client needs. With two instructors and small group sizes, everyone receives personalised attention to ensure they acquire the necessary skills.

CJ Academy also offers a three-day master class for individuals who want to learn more. The instructors have more than 25 years of experience in the nail industry and provide the best quality training for individuals interested in working in the beauty industry. The first day addresses acrylic nail skills, while the second day focuses on nail art. The third day provides valuable guidance to help individuals brand and market their nail services to grow their client base.

Anyone interested in learning about nail tech training options can find out more by visiting the CJ Academy website.

About CJ Academy: CJ Academy was founded by Cassie Le and Jade Pham to provide high-quality nail tech training to prepare individuals for work in the beauty industry. They offer various classes and one-on-one coaching to help students develop new skills to serve their clients. Nail artistry is a growing industry, and this academy helps individuals learn essential skills for better customer satisfaction.

