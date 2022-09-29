Feed Plant-based Protein Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Feed Plant-based Protein Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Feed plant-based protein is a type of protein that is derived from plants. This type of protein is typically found in soybeans, peas, and other legumes. Feed plant-based protein is a popular choice for those who are looking for a vegetarian or vegan option, as it is free of animal products. This type of protein is also often more affordable than animal-based proteins.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Feed Plant-based Protein technology are the use of alternative sources of protein, the use of enzymes to improve protein digestibility, and the use of novel processing techniques to improve protein quality.

The use of alternative sources of protein, such as soybeans, peas, and canola meal, is a trend that is being driven by the need to reduce the reliance on animal-based proteins, which are becoming increasingly expensive.

The use of enzymes to improve protein digestibility is another trend that is being driven by the need to improve the efficiency of protein utilization in animals.

Key Drivers:

Feed Plant-based Protein market is growing due to the rising demand for plant-based meat alternatives. The key drivers of this market are the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the growing awareness of the environmental impact of meat production.

Market Segments:

The Feed Plant-based Protein Market is segmented by source, livestock, type and region. By source, the market is divided into soy, wheat, pea and sunflower. Based on livestock, it is segmented into pets, swine, ruminants, poultry, and aquatic animals. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into concentrates & isolates. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Feed Plant-based Protein Market includes players such as DuPont , Kerry Group, Ingredion , Emsland Group , AGRANA, Avebe , Kroner, Batory Foods, Roquette Frères and AGT Foods.

