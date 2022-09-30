Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Industry Overview

The global ceramic and natural stone tiles market size was valued at USD 362.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the renovation activities of the existing buildings and rapid expansion of the construction sector coupled with the rising demand for construction materials with high durability and quality are anticipated to propel the market growth. The products are available in various colors, textures, and sizes, which has led to increased demand, thereby supporting market growth. In addition, strong economic and industrial development, population expansion, and increase in investments in the residential and commercial sectors are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising number of single-family houses and strengthening residential replacement. Changing consumer preferences, the growing number of industrial and commercial buildings and the recovery of the residential construction sector are projected to favor the market growth in the country.

The need for the up-gradation of the existing infrastructure and rising demand for highly durable, low-maintenance, and stain-, chemical-, & water-resistant flooring are likely to have a positive impact on the product demand over the period. Increasing decorative flooring options with various dimensions and colors to improve the overall building aesthetics is expected to contribute to the product demand.

Regulatory bodies, such as the European Commission, EPA, and China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, have passed various initiatives to restrict carbon gas emissions and control water effluent discharge during product manufacturing. Thus, the implementation of strict regulations is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The rise in demand for substitutes like rubber and recycled glass tiles along with the stringent regulations and restrictions on mining activities, such as Directive 2006/21/EC guidelines issued by the EU, is expected to limit the market growth. In addition, the temporary shutdown of the construction industries and cancellation or delays in the construction projects due to the global pandemic also restricted the growth of the ceramic and natural stone tiles market.

Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic and natural stone tiles market on the basis of product and region:

Ceramic & Natural Stone Tiles Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Glazed

Porcelain

Scratch-free

Granite

Limestone

Travertine

Others

Ceramic & Natural Stone Tiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles market include

Porcelanosa Grupo

Grupo Cedasa

Crossville, Inc.

Atlas Concorde

Mohawk Industries

