OTC Drugs Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-30— /EPR Network/ —The global OTC drugs market size is estimated to be USD 164.65 billion in 2021 and reach USD 269.36 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are defined as the class of medicines that can be acquired directly by a consumer devoid of a prescription from a healthcare professional. OTC drugs are often known as non-prescription medicines. These drugs are safe and effective choices if they are administered in accordance with the directions delivered by healthcare professionals. Over-the-counter drugs are essentially used to treat conditions that do not require direct medical consultation. The OTC drugs market is booming with the allowance of earlier high-priced drugs, leading to a significant shift to the OTC category.

Factors Affecting the OTC Drugs Industry over the Forecast Period

The increasing adoption rate of over-the-counter drugs for treating minor diseases and increased R&D expenditure, coupled with the growing government funding in OTC drug development, will raise the demand for OTC drugs, offering growth to the global market.

Factors such as the easy availability & affordability of OTC drugs in pharmacies, growing demand for personalized medicines among consumers, and diverse product portfolio for healthcare business are further anticipated to drive the global growth of the OTC drugs market.

Technological advancements regarding OTC drugs applications in developing countries also boost up the growth of the OTC drugs market in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector across the globe significantly.

However, drug abuse, drug addiction, lack of knowledge among people on drugs, and strict government regulations on approval of drugs may restrain the growth of OTC drugs in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on OTC Drugs Market

COVID-19 is a global public health disease that has impacted almost every industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for the OTC drugs market across several sectors, primarily the health and pharmaceutical sector, as there is no certain vaccination and the majority of people are getting treatment at home. Additionally, COVID-19 has often considerably influenced the sales of OTC drugs, which increased the focus on personal health during the pandemic. Furthermore, with the spread of the COVID-19 crisis worldwide, the need for OTC drugs is often growing significantly, as it helps in the treatment of novel coronavirus in individuals with high clinical suspicion. Therefore, with the outbreak of the COVID-19, the market will grow for OTC drugs across the globe, which has positively impacted the OTC drugs market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the OTC drugs market study based on product type, formulation type, and distribution channels.

Based on the product type, the OTC drugs market has been segmented into –

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Cough, Cold & Flu Products

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Based on the formulation type, the OTC drugs market has been segmented into –

Tablets

Liquids

Ointments

Sprays

Based on the distribution channels, the OTC drugs market has been segmented into –

Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

OTC Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global OTC drugs market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in market capture in the OTC drugs market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to an increase in government investment and healthcare industries, along with the presence of a large number of market vendors in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period owing to the high adoption and easy affordability of over-the-counter drugs, coupled with booming healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Global OTC Drugs Market Competitors Includes –

The OTC drugs market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital OTC drugs manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Bayer AG

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The OTC drugs market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.