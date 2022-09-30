U.S. And China Glucose Market Insights, And Regional Outlook By 2028

U.S. And China Glucose Industry Overview

The U.S. and China glucose market size was valued at USD 6.47 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028.

The high expenditure on food and beverage products in the U.S. due to the high overall disposable income of the U.S. population is boosting the growth of the country’s glucose (dextrose) market. In addition, China is the world’s largest consumer of food and beverages, which is a primary factor supporting the glucose (dextrose) market growth. Rising disposable income and changing consumer dietary habits of the residents are likely to boost the demand for ingredients used in food processing.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. And China Glucose Market

The U.S. is exhibiting potential growth in the glucose (dextrose) market due to the high spending power of residents in the country and the busy lifestyle, which is, in turn, supporting the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food away-from-home accounted for 54.8% of total food expenditure in the U.S. in 2019.

The major manufacturers are continuously involved in the development of advanced and innovative products, like low sugar glucose syrup and organic glucose products, which is, in turn, driving the market value. The glucose (dextrose) manufacturing sector is experiencing development in terms of technological advancements and manufacturing processes. Simultaneously, the food & beverage sector is also witnessing several changes due to continuously increasing demand from the end users.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Processed & Frozen Foods Industry Research Reports.

Gummy Market – The global gummy market size was valued at USD 16.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2028.

– The global gummy market size was valued at USD 16.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2028. Chocolate Market – The global chocolate market size was valued at USD 130.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

April 2021: ADM has launched SweetRight, a Reduced Sugar Glucose Syrup (RSGS), in the American market. The new product is designed to replace the traditional corn syrup in similar applications without compromising its functions.

ADM has launched SweetRight, a Reduced Sugar Glucose Syrup (RSGS), in the American market. The new product is designed to replace the traditional corn syrup in similar applications without compromising its functions. March 2018: Tate & Lyle PLC has doubled the size of its Shanghai, China-based food application laboratory. As a part of new strategic expansion, it has added new customer-facing facilities.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. And China glucose market include

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos S.A.

Fooding Group Limited

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Guangzhou Shuangqiao Company LTD.

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Sinofi Ingredients

Henan Fenghe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.

XIWANG GROUP

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. And China Glucose Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.