Membrane Oxygenators Market Size Worth $141.5 Million By 2028

The global membrane oxygenators market size was valued at USD 118.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, growing number of extracorporeal membrane oxygenator centers, rising adoption of membrane oxygenators as a bridge to lung transplantation are some of the major factors augmenting the market growth. In addition, training and conferences programs to increase awareness, technological advancements are anticipated to foster market growth. Membrane oxygenators were actively used in severe COVID-19 cases in the first two waves of the pandemic. The applications of membrane oxygenators are expanding rapidly.

Membrane oxygenators are useful in providing required oxygen to a patient’s tissues. Some of the heart disorders in which membrane oxygenators are used are acute myocardial infarction, decompensated cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, sepsis, and hypothermia. The growing prevalence of cardiopulmonary disorders is anticipated to drive the demand for membrane oxygenators over the analysis period. According to WHO, about 17.5 million people succumb to cardiovascular diseases globally, which is estimated to be 31% of all deaths. The prime causes of cardiopulmonary diseases include unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco consumption, and smoking. The increasing number of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the demand for membrane oxygenators in pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients.

Membrane oxygenators are also used in procedures related to pulmonary conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, pulmonary embolism, and influenza. Respiratory diseases include conditions such as bronchiectasis, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, lung fibrosis, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and lung cancer. COPD has been considered the third leading cause of death in the U.S. after cancer and cardiac diseases. According to the America Lung Association, annually, more than 11 million people are diagnosed with COPD in the U.S. Thus, a rising number of respiratory disorders cases is estimated to drive the adoption of membrane oxygenators, impelling the market growth.

Membrane oxygenators are used in treating patients suffering from chronic respiratory and cardiopulmonary diseases. They have wide applications and are used for the treatment of neonates, pediatric patients, and adults. In addition, membrane oxygenators in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) devices provide extracorporeal life support to patients suffering from severe cardiopulmonary disorders. Membrane oxygenator has several advantages over traditional bubble oxygenator. It provides better platelet function, higher platelet numbers, and lower hemolysis as compared to bubble oxygenator perfusion. Thus, the advantages of membrane oxygenators are expected to drive overall market growth. Furthermore, after membrane oxygenator perfusion, considerably shorter bleeding time and the need for fewer transfusions of blood products have been observed.

Membrane oxygenators are used for long-term support in the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Bubble oxygenators are being replaced by membrane types for Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB), owing to improvement in mass transfer efficiency and membrane technology, driving the market growth. The novel technologies are expanding potential applications of these devices in several ways, including a new patient population base and the ability to make membrane oxygenator mobile for inter-as well as intra-hospital transport.

Various initiatives are being undertaken by the government and other organizations to create awareness about membrane oxygenators. For instance, in 1989, the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) was established in Europe, which aimed at creating awareness about ECMO systems as well as registering the ECMO systems used in ELSO and other ECMO centers in Europe. In addition, Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) was launched to create awareness about COPD, along with its treatment that includes the usage of membrane oxygenators and ECMO devices. Also, the ECMO program, started by the Iowa University Clinics and Hospitals with collaborative efforts of various departments, such as respiratory care, nursing, and cardiothoracic and pediatric departments, focuses on providing ECMO services to pediatric, adult, and neonatal patients in the U.S.; thus, creating awareness about the application of membrane oxygenators in the treatment of cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global membrane oxygenators market include:

Medtronic

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Getinge AB

Terumo Medical Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

