Demand For Portable Generator Projected To Register A CAGR Of 6.5% During 2021-2031

Portable Generator Market Report by Power Output (less than 1KW, 1-3.KW, 3-5KW, over 5KW), End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Agricultural), Application (Standby Backup, Continuous Power) – Forecast 2021-2031

The global Portable Generator market is expected to reach $850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major players covered in Portable Generator Market research report  are:

  • Briggs & Stratton Corp.
  • champion power gear
  • Generac Power Systems, Inc.
  • Honeywell International
  • KOHLER Co., Ltd.
  • Nidek Co., Ltd.
  • Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.
  • STEPHILL Generator Co., Ltd.
  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Yamaha Motor Corporation

Main sectors covered

  • power output

    • Less than 1KW portable generator
    • 1-3. KW portable generator
    • 3-5KW portable generator
    • 5KW or more portable generator

  • end use

    • commercial portable generator
    • residential portable generator
    • industrial portable generator
    • portable generator for agriculture
    • etc

  • application

    • Standby Backup Power Portable Generator
    • Continuous Power Portable Generator

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Portable Generator report give readers?

  • Fragmentation of portable generators by product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each portable generator player.
  • It details various government regulations on the consumption of portable generators.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global portable generator.

This report covers the following portable generator market insights and assessments: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Portable Generator market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on demand for key industries and portable generators
  • Latest industry analysis of Portable Generator market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Analysis of key trends in the Portable Generator market and changing consumer preferences of key industries.
  • Changes in demand and consumption of portable generators for various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key players in portable generators
  • US portable generator market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • Europe’s portable generator demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

The Questions Answered in the Portable Generator Report are:

  • How has the portable generator market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global portable generators by region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities of portable generators?
  • Why is the consumption of portable generators the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

