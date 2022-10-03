The Global Bean Pasta Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 12% During The Forecast Period (2022-2029)

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Players

Harvest Innovations

Trader Joe’s

Pedon SPA

Gold Harbor

Jinan Mintian Flour Co., Ltd.

Ceres Enterprises Ltd.

Global Bean pasta Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global bean pasta market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, pasta type, packaging type, distribution channel and region

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Product Type : White Bean Pasta Black Bean Pasta Mung Bean Pasta Adzuki Bean Pasta Soybean Pasta Edamame Green Bean

By Pasta Type : Spaghetti Fettuccine Rotini Penne Elbow Shell Others

By Packaging Type : Pouches Cartons Cans

By Distribution Channel : Store Based Retailing Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Others Online Retail

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



