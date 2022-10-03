All-Electric Satellite Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Dexterous CAGR Of Over 11% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Global All-Electric Satellites Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global all-electric satellites market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, satellite type, application and region.

By Propulsion Type : Electrostatic Electrothermal Electromagnetic Photonic

By Satellite Type : LEO (Low Earth Orbit) MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) GEO (Geosynchronous Earth Orbit)

By Application : Commercial Communications Military Surveillance Earth Observation & Remote Sensing Research and Development

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Country-specific assessment on demand for all-electric ;satellites has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous all-electric ;satellites manufacturers and experts.

Key Takeaways of All-Electric Satellite Market Study

More than 30% of all the all-electric satellites launched in 2018 were for commercial communication purposes

Though civil operators are increasingly adopting all-electric satellites, military surveillance operators remain slow to embrace

Earth observation and remote sensing applications will grow at the highest CAGR of over 12% as operators are beginning to diversify targeting applications

North America holds the largest share (~35%) within the global all-electric satellite market. The presence of prominent space organizations such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is attributing to such growth

APAC is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rates (over 14%) especially in nations such as China and India, due to the growing downstream applications which are facilitating growth

APAC to Lead with Burgeoning Demand from Communication Services

Presently, North America holds the most significant share in the global all-electric satellite market in 2018 (~35%). The presence of notable space organizations such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is attributing to such growth.

However, with the burgeoning demand for communication services in the APAC, it is anticipated that the region will increase investments in communication satellites during the forecast period and will exhibit a growth rate of over 14%.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

