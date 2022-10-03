Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market Driver Forecast to 2028

Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Industry Overview

The global diaphragm pacing therapy system market size was valued at USD 7.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing prevalence of disorders including sleep apnea, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries is expected to support the growth of the market. The diaphragm pacemaker is more accurate, comfortable compared to the mechanical ventilators and reduces the risk of upper airway infections such as ventilator-associated pneumonia.

In addition, the favorable regulatory policies and approvals are fueling the adoption of the diaphragm pacing therapy systems. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand owing to the upsurge in the ventilation requirements to provide respiratory care for the infected patients.

The diaphragm pacing therapy system reduces the dependence on mechanical ventilators and most patients prefer the diaphragm pacemaker as it facilitates normal breathing and better speech patterns, improved sense of smell, and ease of drinking and eating activities. In addition, the silent operation and functioning of a breathing pacemaker and the size of the device enabling mobility is further expected to boost the adoption of the diaphragm pacing therapy systems.

Market Share Insights

April 2020: The diaphragm pacing therapy system by Lungpacer Medical, Inc. received the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval to assist the weaning COVID patients.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global diaphragm pacing therapy system market include

Lungpacer Medical Inc.

Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical

Atrotech

