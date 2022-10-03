Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2028

Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Industry Overview

The global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing construction activities are significantly fueling the growth of the market. Polyethylene (PE) vapor barrier films are widely used in the construction industry for under slab applications to block water vapors coming up from the ground underneath a building. These films play a major role in mitigating damage caused by trapped moisture below flooring and foundation, which, in long term, result in the formulation of mold and mildew, releasing airborne mold spores that can lead to serious respiratory ailments and deterioration of building materials. Therefore, to mitigate the aforementioned risks and increase the life of buildings, the construction industry has increasingly started the application of polyethylene vapor barrier films in new construction as well as refurbished walls, ceilings or floors, and under slabs.

Rising population, increasing urbanization rate, and industrial growth have resulted in the rising need for construction and infrastructure development across the globe, especially in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries are significantly contributing to the growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for PE vapor barrier films for under slab applications in the construction industry.

Rising infrastructure spending in China is expected to potentially fuel the growth of the construction industry over the forecast period.

In addition, according to an article published by the World Resources Institute in 2019, China is expected to invest USD 13 trillion in construction activities by 2030. All these steps taken by the Chinese government to boost the growth of the construction industry are expected to drive the demand for polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab applications over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

April 2019: The Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, the U.S., in partnership with Atlanta Housing and Invest Atlanta, announced a funding of USD 60 million for affordable housing projects.

January 2019: According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China announced to invest USD 142 billion on 26 infrastructure projects including rail projects in Chengdu, Kunming, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, and Xian and the expansion of Xianyang International Airport.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market include

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Repsol

SABIC

Dow Inc.

Poly-America, L.P.

Proctor Group Ltd.

Reef Industries

Layfield Group

RKW Group. Ltd.

R. Meadows, Inc.

Cover-Tech Inc.

