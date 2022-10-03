Railcar Leasing to Surge on Back of Rising Integrated Railcar Penetration, Projects Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Rail Wagon Leasing Market Survey aims to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve and outlook of the Rail Wagon Leasing market. This report functions as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors and opinion leaders.

The Rail Car Market Demand Analysis offers a comprehensive analysis of the different characteristics, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales of the Rail Car market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Railcar Type Hopper Cars Boxcars Tank Cars Flat Cars Gondolas Intermodal Refrigerated Box Cars Other Railcars

End Use Agri-produce, Forestry and F&B Products Mining Products Petrochemicals & Gases Automotive & Components Energy Equipment & Products Rail Products Industrial Goods Construction Goods

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Highlights of the Rail Car Leasing Report:

FactMR Rail Car Leasing Market Competition Competitive

Landscape

The above-mentioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration into profitable markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

For example, GATX, in 2020, announced the acquisition of Trifleet Holdings. This will provide access to 18,000 rail car containers worldwide, leased to customers in the gas, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, GATX also spent to expand its maintenance facilities in Ware County in 2018, which is expected to be completed in two phases.

VTG, in 2020, partnered with Nexxiot to use its temperature sensors in its wagons and provide real-time monitoring of its high-value temperature-sensitive goods. Furthermore, VTG acquired the assets of the Slovakian railway Carbo in 2020, obtaining a majority stake in the company, which aimed to improve its operational capacity in the European market.

Similar recent developments relating to companies operating in the rail car leasing market have been monitored by the team at Fact.MR, available in the full report.

After reading the Railcar Leasing Report’s market insights, readers can:

Understanding the drivers, constraints, opportunities and trends that affect market sales.

Analyze the key regions that hold a significant share of the total revenues of the Rail Car Leasing market.

Study the growth prospects of the rail car leasing market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecasts.

Learn about the consumption pattern and the impact of each analysis on the end use and supply side of the rail car leasing market.

Investigate the recent research and development projects carried out by each market player and the competitive analysis of the players in the railway wagon leasing market.

How does Fact.MR help make strategic moves for the manufacturer of the rail car leasing market?

The data provided in the Railway Vehicle Leasing Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and drive substantial revenues in the coming period.

The report covers price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with diversified supply analysis by market players. The main purpose of this report is to help companies make data-driven decisions and define strategies for their business moves.

