CNC Milling Machines Market Share 2022 | Industry Size and Forecast 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

The global CNC milling machine market was valued at USD 13.05 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027. Milling is a machining process, which uses rotary cutters to remove the material from a workpiece in a direction using different axes of the tool. A milling machine is designed to cut metal, wood, and other hard materials. The capability of CNC milling machines to create precise size and shape and develop a large variety of features has made it one of the most commonly used machinery in several industries.

Automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics are among the major end-users of CNC milling machines. The automotive sector accounted for the highest share in the global CNC milling machine market. This can be attributed to the high demand for precision parts, and other parts are used in the automotive sector. Furthermore, the global automotive industry is the major contributor to the world’s economy and generates the highest demand for CNC milling machines. In 2020, the automotive sector accounted for over 35% of the market of there market.

A CNC mill is capable of functioning without direct supervision overnight, thereby increasing the output. It allows a single operator to operate many milling machines in a shop, resulting in significant labor savings. The speed of the CNC machine exceeds the most skilled manual mill operators. Hence, more components are produced per day, resulting in higher profits for end-users. A CNC milling machine can exceed any humanly run machine in terms of efficiency by minimizing errors. Such high operation efficiency, ease of use, and productivity for end-users have led to a significant rise in demand for CNC milling machines.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/cnc-milling-machines-market

COVID-19 Impact on the Global CNC Milling Machines

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused cultural, political, and social changes that have not been observed in decades. Major sectors from finance have already experienced it to airlines. The pandemic has led to several casualties and negatively impacted many businesses worldwide. Several automotive manufacturers shut down their production facilities due to the imposed lockdown, and several small companies face disruptions in the cash flow. Therefore, the utilization of CNC milling machines declined in 2020 due to a lack of investments from end-users. Covid-19 is one of the sharpest declines in the market after the economic recession of 2008.

One of the significant shareholders among consumption industries for the CNC milling machine market is the automotive sector and has witnessed the hardest hit after World War II. The demand for automotive vehicles declined by more than 10% globally due to COVID-19. The supply chain saw widespread disruptions due to lockdowns imposed across the globe.

Global CNC Milling Machines Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growth of Industry 4.0

Traditional industrial automation architectures are not entirely open but are gated ecosystem communities that pose a major obstacle for multi-vendor integration. In early 2016, industrial automation architectures witnessed the emergence of new and available industrial automation system architectures and advanced technology, which mainly intended to create efficient, responsive, and flexible manufacturing. This is expected to support the growth of the sophisticated CNC milling machines market. The pandemic halted investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives. However, this will resume owing to vendors striving to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Restraints: Political Turmoil – Restraint for Trade

The political turmoil has disturbed a supply chain mechanism that has vastly affected the revenues of vendors. This, in turn, has pushed them to increase prices to maintain their profit margins. US tariffs and other restrictions on Chinese goods and services during 2018 and 2019 shook the markets, along with China’s countermeasures for these tariffs. In major nations, businesses, big and small, are making adjustments to counter this tariff war between the two countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant strain on companies and markets.

Opportunities: Increase in Automation Expenditure

The global industrial automation market is witnessing steady growth as the demand for integrated and scalable products is at an all-time high to meet the rising consumers’ requirements. This rise is seen in highly industrialized economies and in developing countries as companies look to bypass old technologies and leapfrog directly into the latest trends. Also, as the traditional IT principles continue to merge with manufacturing technology, companies can harness the concept of a “digital factory,” which provides a distinctive competitive advantage to companies in their respective industries. Across all industries worldwide, the production paradigm is shifting towards digitalization, and many companies are keenly aware of this fact. Factories can no longer afford to run at the surface level. Still, they need to collect data from different sensors to measure the throughput and systems required to provide analysis in real-time and controls for optimized performance. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for digitally advanced CNC milling machines.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the CNC milling machines market based on component, waste type, method, and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/cnc-milling-machines-market?opt=2950

By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Vertical CNC Milling Machines

Horizontal CNC Milling Machines

Universal CNC Milling Machines

By Axis Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

3-Axis

4-Axis

Other-Axes

By End-User Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

By product type, the CNC vertical mill machines segment is projected to account for the largest market share by product type

The global CNC milling machines market is divided into vertical CNC milling machines, horizontal CNC milling machines, and universal CNC milling machines by product type. In 2020, the CNC vertical mill machines segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.3% in the global CNC milling machines market. CNC vertical mill machines have cylindrical cutters oriented vertically on the spindle axis. Some of these machines could be controlled on up to five axes using CNC technology to create unique shapes, slots, holes, and features in threedimensional components. The vertical milling machine is a precision instrument used to shape and fabricate metalwork parts by removing stock. Depending on the equipment and material, the mill may also process plastics and other materials.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/cnc-milling-machines-market

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By regions, the global CNC milling machines market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Middle East & Africa have the highest CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period 2021-2027. There are significant growth opportunities in the Middle East and Africa region with potential markets such as Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. The manufacturing industry in the Middle East is witnessing a significant transformation, driven by rapid technological development. The oil & gas industry contributes about 40% of the UAE’s GDP. However, with declining profits, the government is trying to shift its focus to other sectors such as manufacturing and transportation.

Egypt projects to be the only country in the MENA region to witness positive economic growth in 2020, estimated at 1.95%, while other regions expect to see growth contraction. The precision manufacturing industry in MEA is dominated by small and medium-scale enterprises, with a majority of them into the production of precision parts that are not highly critical. Few vendors focus on more standardized products with large production runs. The MEA market differs in various aspects, and no single trend is commonly observed in the region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/cnc-milling-machines-market

Key Market Players

The CNC milling machines market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Doosan, Fives, F-Zimmermann, Jtekt, Makino, Ace Micromatic Group, Chiron Group SE, General Technology, DMG Mori, Electronica Hitech, Falcon Machine Tools, GF Machining, Gleason Corporation, Grob-Werke, Haas Automation, Hyundai Wia, Komatsu, Okuma Corporation, Schuler AG, 600 Group, Spinner, and Yamazaki Mazak.

Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Doosan, Fives, F-Zimmermann, Jtekt, Makino, Ace Micromatic Group, and Chiron Group SE. are leading players operating in the global CNC milling machines market.