Shelter Dome Has Launched Its Modular Decking System SHLTER DECK

As you may have noticed, when people consider building geodesic domes on their campsite, they often take into account the decking.

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — On the one hand, the decking serve as good decoration, acting as the display platform to better show the aesthetic beauty of the dome structure, and on the other hand, they are also very functional.

The best advice for keeping your glamping investment in top condition for many years is to build a deck for your dome tent. During our communication with our clients, we found that many of them are aware of the importance of the tent platform and their needs are becoming more precise and diverse. After collecting demands and feedback from the glamping market, and with the support of years of experience in the field of glamping tents, we are excited to present our new design – Shelter Deck.

Why do you need Shelter Deck?

Shelter Deck is a lightweight modular decking system mainly applied to the infrastructure of campsites and outdoor scenarios. Based on the functionality and design of the traditional outdoor terrace, we have optimized and innovated to present you with the following 6 major features of Shelter Deck:

Adaptability

With three types of footing to choose from, Shelter Deck can adapt to a variety of terrains such as the concrete floor, grassland, sandy ground, mountain and snowfield. The platform is available in different materials to meet the usage needs of different environments and weather conditions.

Flexibility The adjustability of the footing allows the height of the platform to be easily adjusted. Shelter Deck supports adjustment to level in the uneven ground with height differences.

Quick Installation The prefab deck kits provide standardized module sizes and interfaces for easy connection and enable the platform to be quickly assembled. Shelter Deck is a DIY-friendly platform solution, saving the time and cost of hiring a contractor.

Sustainability

The reusable decking materials make Shelter Deck a sustainable choice. No concrete hardener is required for the installation and no damage will be done to the original soil conditions.

High-quality

The frame structure of Shelter Deck is made of hot-dip galvanized cold-formed thin-walled steel, which guarantees the lightweight, efficient use of raw materials and reduces processing while ensuring the quality of terrace.

Modular Design

The modular design allows nearly nondestructive and quick installing and dismantling of camp foundations. The modular deck kits are easy to maintain, transport and store. What makes Shelter Deck?