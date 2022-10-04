London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business

Virginia Beach, VA, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories.

“On Nextdoor, small businesses are a trusted and core member of the community. These local businesses go above and beyond to make their neighborhoods a kind, welcoming place. It is a true honor, and good for business, to be voted a Neighborhood Favorite by your most loyal customers — neighbors.” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

With more than 55 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby.

“We at London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair are truly humbled and grateful to our community for nominating us for this award and all of the support that they have provided us over the last decade! We will do our best to continue to provide an award-winning customer experience for each and every customer!!!”

About Us : London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair is an auto repair shop, that offers general auto repairs, tune-ups, engine repairs, and more. London Bridge Auto and Transmission Repair is also a certified Virginia State Car Inspection center. Count on their ASE-certified technicians for high-quality, reliable service.

Company : London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair

Address : 1393 London Bridge Rd Suite 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Phone : 757-226-9084

Email : londonbridgeauto@gmail.com

Website : https://www.londonbridgeautorepair.com