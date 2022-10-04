I|O at Godfrey Hollywood Offers Glamorous Rooftop Dining

Los Angeles, California, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — I|O at Godfrey Hollywood is pleased to announce that they offer glamorous rooftop dining atop the Godfrey Hotel in Los Angeles. Guests will enjoy a sophisticated atmosphere with fantastic city views while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

I|O at Godfrey Hollywood features a 12,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor dining area with breathtaking city views. Guests can visit the restaurant during the day to enjoy fruity cocktails, the pool, and soothing music. By night, the restaurant transforms into a fine dining experience with an expansive menu and a unique atmosphere. The menu offers delicious flavors, savory selections, and excellent cocktails crafted by expert mixologists.

I|O at Godfrey Hollywood hosts special events to make the experience more enjoyable. These events include movie nights with complimentary popcorn and cotton candy. Corporations and families can book the rooftop restaurant to host private events, making them a smart choice for a memorable event.

Anyone interested in learning about the glamorous rooftop dining options can find out more by visiting the I|O at Godfrey Hollywood website or calling 1-323-762-1000.

