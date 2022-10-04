The Elbyan Invites All Level Students To Learn Arabic Online With Convenience

London, UK, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Elbyan has announced that it will allow all level students to learn Arabic online conveniently. With its new and improved platform, The Elbyan promises an immersive and interactive learning experience for all its users.

This online Quran academy has been at the forefront of online Arabic language learning, and its new platform only cements its position as the leading provider of such services. The Elbyan has always been known for its commitment to quality and dedication to providing the best possible learning experience.

Elbyan’s new platform will allow all level students to learn Arabic online conveniently. It is designed to be user-friendly and interactive, providing an immersive learning experience. The platform will also offer a range of features and resources that will make learning Arabic easier and more fun for all its users.

“We are very excited to launch our new platform and offer all level students the chance to learn Arabic online conveniently. Our new platform is user-friendly and interactive, providing an immersive learning experience. We are confident that our new platform will revolutionize online Arabic language learning and make it more accessible for everyone.”

Further in the announcement, the CEO added, “It has always been our mission to provide the best possible learning experience for our students. With our new platform, we are taking another step towards fulfilling that mission.”

Elbyan is a leading provider of online Arabic language learning services. Here’s the list of educational services they pledge by:

Noorani Qaida foundation courses

Quran with Tajweed

Quran translational courses

Arabic studies

Quran studies

The online Quran classes provided by The Elbyan are available for all ages, kids and adults of all ages. You can either join the live classes or opt for the recorded ones. You will have an experienced and professional Quran tutor to help you with your studies.

The Elbyan is offering a free trial for all its courses, so sign up now and start learning Arabic today!

For more information, please visit https://www.elbyan.co.uk/.

About The Elbyan

Elbyan is a leading provider of online Arabic language learning services. It offers a range of courses, resources, and features that make learning Arabic easier and more fun for all its users. They are committed to quality and dedication to providing all its students with the best possible learning experience.

Contact us :

Email Id: info@elbyan.org

Phone no: 07588 751545

London,United Kingdom