HoduSoft announces participation in Africa Tech Festival 2022

Denver, USA, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading provider of Unified Communications products will showcase its comprehensive product suite at the Africa Tech Festival 2022 (formerly AfricaCom). The event will take place at Cape Town International Convention Center, Cape Town from 7th to11th November 2022.

Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, and Bharat Lalcheta, Co-Founder & CTO at HoduSoft, will share their perspectives on how the company’s innovative UC products are poised to revolutionize business communications.

The Africa Tech Festival is the largest digital infrastructure event in Africa. This year’s event is focused on uniting exhibitors, delegates, and policymakers from all over the world to continue shaping the digital transformation and progress of the continent. In addition to the 10,000 attendees expected, the tech event will feature over 375 exhibitors representing the world’s most forward-thinking businesses in the telecommunications industry.

“We’re really excited to exhibit at The Africa Tech Festival and showcase how our award-winning UC Software will enable businesses to streamline their communication. As the demand for stellar customer service continues to skyrocket, businesses need to rethink their communications strategy to ensure sustained growth. Our technologically advanced solutions present a unique way to fill that need. We hope to connect with customers and contribute to their success,” said Kartik Khambati, Co-founder & CBDO at HoduSoft.

In today’s highly competitive business environment, the role of effective communication is undeniably significant in spearheading scalable growth, and achieving long-term goals. And HoduSoft aims to do just that. Its UC product suite is designed to help businesses to deliver an exceptional experience.

“Today, HoduSoft is recognized as one of the most trusted UC providers that enables businesses to ride the waves of digital transformation and build meaningful connections with their customers. We’re excited to meet our customers, prospective partners, and industry peers at the event and discuss on how our solutions can help their business thrive,” said Bharat Lalcheta, Co-Founder & CTO at HoduSoft

This year’s Africa Tech Festival, the Home of AfricaCom will make the attendees and delegates aware of innovations in telecommunications and their benefits. Besides, the 5-day event is a great opportunity for technology and telecommunication companies to network with industry pioneers and build profitable partnerships.

Meet the HoduSoft team at booth no.: F-60 at the #AfricaTechFestival to get insights on how their cutting-edge UC technology is enabling businesses to elevate customer experience.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a Unified Communications software company incorporated in 2015 with its headquarters in India. HoduSoft has expertise in building quality software products to facilitate enterprises achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software providers offering world-class communication products for businesses of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report attributed HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. The HoduSoft product suite includes HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf which render customer delight and productivity in remote and hybrid work models.

Original Source: https://bit.ly/3fleYRu