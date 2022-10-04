Chinese Manufacturer Yuto Games to Bring Carnival Games to the Fair

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — A Chinese manufacturer of carnival games, Yuto Games, will be debuting their products at the Iowa State Fair this year. The company has been in business for six years and produces a wide variety of games, including ring toss, basketball shoot, and water gun games.

While many fairs are choosing to go with more high-tech attractions like virtual reality and zip lines, Yuto Games is banking on the nostalgia factor of classic carnival games. President of Yuto Games, Chloe, says that his company’s mission is “to make people happy.” He believes that the games provide a sense of joy and excitement for people of all ages and backgrounds. Look for these new carnival games at the Panyu Avenue North, Donghuan Street, Panyu District, Guangzhou starting August 9th!

Looking for some fun and excitement at your next carnival or fair? Then be sure to check out Yuto Games! We offer the best in carnival games booths, with a wide variety of options to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for classic games like duck pond or ring toss, or something more modern like our virtual reality games, we’ve got you covered. And our prices are unbeatable! So come on by and have some fun at Yuto Games!

Carnival games manufacturer and supplier. We design and manufacture carnival games for all types of events. We have a wide variety of carnival games that are perfect for corporate events, birthday parties, carnivals, school carnivals, church carnivals, festivals, fairs, and more. Our carnival games are safe and fun for all ages.

At the carnival, there is always a sense of excitement in the air. Guests can’t wait to try their hand at the latest carnival games and see if they can win a prize. The newest construction for carnival games booths is now complete, and guests will be able to try their luck at a variety of games.

One popular game is the ball toss, where players attempt to throw a ball into a moving targets. Another game is the ring toss, where players try to land a ring on a hook. There are also shooting games, where players use water guns to shoot targets.

The carnival games booth will also feature a variety of other games, including strength testing games and racing games. With so many different games to choose from, there’s something for everyone at the carnival.

Yuto Games is the top supplier of one-stop Game Center project solution plan. Free layout design, arcade game machine and amusement equipment recommend, Worldwide shipping, Technology support and Operation Assistance is what we will supply to all of the clients. Till the end of 2021, we have service over 80 game center which from 50 different countries.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Yuto Games

Contact Name: Chloe

Contact Phone: +86 188 1913 9312

Address: Room 501, Building 30, Tianan Headquarters Center, No. 555, Panyu Avenue North, Donghuan Street, Panyu District, Guangzhou

Email: sales01@yutogames.com

Website: https://www.yutogames.com/