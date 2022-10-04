Future Electronics Features Cypress FM24/25 Series of NVRAM Solutions in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing NVRAM products by Cypress in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Worry no more about your stored data with this selection of NVRAM products featuring an advanced ferroelectric process and other key innovations. It provides reliable data retention while eliminating the complexities and potential reliability problems.

To learn more about Cypress’ NVRAM solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/m/cypress. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

