SwagCycle Expands Charity and Sustainability Initiatives

Somerville, MA, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — SwagCycle, a promotional products industry start-up, is expanding its charity and sustainability initiatives. The company coordinates donations of clothing and other essentials for Afghani refugees in Houston and recycles off-brand T-shirts for Amazon. SwagCycle responsibly manages the lifecycle of branded merchandise to help recycle or repurpose unwanted promo products. This commitment to sustainability helps protect the environment while also providing much-needed assistance to those in need.

SwagCycle is expanding their charitable and sustainable initiatives with new programs that are making a real difference. The company is coordinating donations of clothing and other essentials for Afghani refugees in Houston, and they are also recycling off-brand T-shirts for Amazon. SwagCycle is committed to making a difference, so check out their website to see how you can get involved!

