Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market size is expected to grow from USD 682.3 million in 2021 to USD 4,527.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2030. VTOL with a fixed-wing (Vertical Take-off and Landing) Unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, can hover in position in addition to taking off, flying, and landing vertically. Using highly sensitive sensors, these drones can autonomously and safely take off and land vertically on a small area. They perform well in the most difficult terrain while producing little noise.

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is the increased use of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in military applications. The increased deployment of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs for aerial remote sensing and the growing popularity of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in military applications drive market growth. The increased popularity of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in life-threatening military missions and the use of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in advanced maritime border patrolling are also influencing the market. Furthermore, the growth of the heavy engineering industry, the use of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in life-threatening military missions, rapid urbanization, and the application of modern warfare techniques all have a positive impact on the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Dynamics

Drivers : Prevalent application in civil and commercial applications

Fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are widely used in civil and commercial applications such as photography, product delivery, monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, and wildlife research and preservation. They’re also used in agriculture, real estate, mining, and the oil and gas industries. The use of UAVs in agriculture has resulted in the evolution of precision farming, which allows farmers to monitor crop health, track irrigation equipment, and identify various types of weeds, among other things.

Rapid industrial development in the United States, China, France, and Japan has increased the demand for automation across many industries. Furthermore, increased foreign investment and technology transfer related to fixed-wing VTOL UAV platforms from developed economies to emerging economies are expected to increase demand for fixed-wing VTOL UAV platforms.

Restraints : Inadequate skilled and trained personnel for operation

Unlike conventional aircraft, personnel operating fixed-wing VTOL UAVs must ensure the entire unmanned aerial system’s reliability, including UAVs, ground control stations, and communication equipment. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can fly at various altitudes, but they require pilots to control and operate them and skilled personnel for remote piloting. There aren’t many pilots available for such high-precision operations. Increased commercial, law enforcement & government drone adoption adds to the growing demand for skilled fixed-wing VTOL UAV pilots. Currently, efforts are being made to improve the autonomy of these systems, thereby reducing the involvement of human operators, in order to reduce the number of accidents caused by poor control skills of operators.

Opportunities : Expanded deployment for aerial remote sensing

Aerial remote sensing safeguards critical infrastructure such as military bases, government buildings, airports, and banks. Police and military departments benefit from fixed-wing VTOL UAVs because they must be ready to respond to any incident quickly and require timely and relevant information. These UAVs are more cost-effective than person-hours for ensuring public safety during investigations.

Scope of the Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

The study categorizes the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market based on maximum takeoff weight, operating mode, propulsion type, range, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

<25 Kg

25-500 Kg

>500 Kg

By Operating Mode Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Remotely Piloted

Partially Piloted

Fully Autonomous

By Propulsion Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Gasoline

Electric

Hybrid

By Range Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Commercial

Military

Government

Law Enforcement

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Military application segment is projected to account for the largest market share by application

Based application, the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is divided into military, government & law enforcement, and commercial. During the forecast period, the military application segment is expected to lead the fixed-wing VTOL market due to the growing adoption of these UAVs in this application. Moreover, the increasing military and defense investments by the various government will further boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.

North America segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by Region

North America is witnessed to have the largest market for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs. This is due to the high demand from the United States for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs for maritime security, firefighting and disaster management, agriculture, product delivery, and inspection and monitoring, among others. Moreover, the presence of established market players in the region, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) and Textron Inc. (US), fosters the market’s growth in the region.

Key Market Players in the Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

The global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

