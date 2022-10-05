Management Consultancy Startup in Thailand Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — People Plus Company Limited is a Management Consultant based company. Its key strength is the managing partners’ in-depth knowledge on Human Capital Management with a guaranteed sustainable transfer of learning from the workshop or coaching sessions to the application at the workplace or work environment.

People Plus is based in Thailand and is founded by Robert Bluett, an executive coach, and consultant who has over 40 years of experience in Human Capital Management. The founder has attracted a group of Managing Partners, who joined his company by bringing in years of hands-on C-Suite Executive Management experiences from a range of multinational companies inside and outside Thailand to listed public companies within the Kingdom of Thailand.

The startup has recently joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program and is seeking a capital of $500K. The program helps in bridging the gap between the company and the funding sources by improving the pitching process and materials and by matching it with the right investors.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “Our team is glad to collaborate with People Plus team. What stands out in this investment opportunity is the low amount of funding needed in relation to the high success rate that People Plus achieved so far.”