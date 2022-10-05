Triyam Announces SOC 2 Audit Certification

Triyam , a leading provider of EHR Data archival and conversion solutions, announced it has successfully completed the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA’s) Service Organization Control SOC 2 Type 1 certification.

When healthcare facilities change to a new EHR, the historical patient data is not always converted from the old EHR to the new EHR. This creates a burden to maintain the legacy system for compliance and data retention regulations. Triyam extracts the historical data from the legacy EHR systems and converts it to a vendor-neutral format, then uploads the data to Triyam’s SaaS product ‘Fovea EHR Archive‘. Fovea can also be used for winding down legacy Accounts Receivable, provide analytics, and includes other features to complement the archive.

“By achieving SOC 2, Triyam has once again set a high bar for EHR data archival“, says Triyam’s Founder and CEO Sudhakar Mohanraj. “Securing Patient’s data is an essential part of every Healthcare IT vendor’s business. In today’s world, IT vendors must keep their systems and processes in constant check to ensure they are ahead of hackers. Triyam’s strength comes from the people, process, and technology. SOC 2 certification is proof that we are a top-class vendor in this space”.

SOC 2 requires Triyam to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. Achieving SOC2 reassures Triyam’s customers about the stringent PHI safety standards followed.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. By achieving certification, an independent third party has validated the design of Triyam’s controls relevant to data security, availability, and confidentiality. Triyam’s SOC certification demonstrates their commitment to data security through the practices and procedures it follows for protecting against unauthorized access, maintaining the availability of its service, and protecting the confidential information of its customers.

About TRIYAM

Triyam helps hospitals and health systems archive historical patient data from their legacy EHR and Billing systems to a less expensive EHR/PM archive. This helps hospitals and health systems decommission the legacy system and save money. Triyam has been recognized with high scores in the KLAS report for Data Archiving in 2020.

For further assistance e-mail at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation or call  855 663 2684.

