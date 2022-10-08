Quickbill Joins FasterCapital to Raise Funds

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Quickbill, a startup developing a payment solution for the hospitality sector, joined FasterCapital’s early funding program

Quickbill is a startup based in the United Arab Emirates. The startup aims at creating a billing and payment solution to help restaurant managers, staff, and restaurant goers have a better experience when it comes to paying the bill. The startup is targeting the GCC market and is co-founded by Malika zenaina and Samira Zenaina. Quickbill has joined our Idea to Product program and is currently raising $1M to develop the solution and grow.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, “We are happy to be working with innovative women entrepreneurs in the MENA region. We will be glad to help this innovative solution get the funding it needs to be brought out to life.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663