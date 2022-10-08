Ubuy South Africa Halloween Sale Treating You with Creepy Discounts & Offers

Ubuy offers discounts on multiple international brands for the festive season in South Africa.

South Africa, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy South Africa, a cross-border shopping platform, is bringing amazing Halloween day deals and discounts on various international brands and products. The deals are live on both the Ubuy website and the app.

Halloween festive season is meant for unlimited treats and gifts and if you’re looking for products from the international market with irresistible deals, then go check out this spooky sale of the year.

Find Globally Renowned Brands & Products at Trending Offers

Shopping during the Halloween festival has never been simple. If you are on a budget don’t get worried, the Ubuy’s Halloween sale has just started, shop everything you want for the best creepy celebration at cost-effective prices. Have a look at the below-mentioned deals:

  • 10% Instant Discount on Product Price
  • Up to 20% Additional Cashback
  • Use Code UBHLW

Halloween Product Categories with the Running Deals

Don’t miss out on the offers on this huge range of products at the Ubuy South Africa Halloween Sale 2022. Go shop them and elate yourself or your loved ones with some amazing Halloween gifts.

Halloween Costume Masks

  • LED Masks
  • Creepy Masks
  • Movie Character Masks
  • Skeleton Masks
  • Zombie Masks

Halloween Costumes

  • Women’s Costumes
  • Men’s Costumes
  • Kids Costumes
  • Pet Costumes
  • Movie Character Costumes

Halloween Makeup

  • Face Painting Kits
  • Scary Makeup Kits
  • Body Painting Brushes
  • Temporary Tattoos
  • Halloween Nail Art

Food & Drinks

  • Popcorn
  • Halloween Candies
  • Spicy Snacks
  • Beverages & Juices
  • Cookies

Halloween Decorations

  • Haunted Archway
  • Halloween House Projectors
  • Pumpkin String Lights
  • Halloween Inflatables
  • Light Up Spider Webs

Kitchen Appliances

  • Cotton Candy Machines
  • Mixers & Grinders
  • Waffle Makers
  • Kitchen Utensils
  • Cutters & Choppers

Halloween Party Supplies

  • Halloween Party Hats
  • Halloween Balloons
  • Tri Color LED Lights
  • Pumpkin Punch Bowls
  • Halloween Drink Holders

Toys & Games

  • Novelty Toys & Amusements
  • Outdoor Toys
  • Action Figures
  • Vehicle Toys
  • Video Games

Halloween Gadgets

  • Fog Machines
  • Magic Kits & Accessories
  • Articulated Fingers
  • LED Mouthpieces
  • Lanterns

Why Should You Buy from Ubuy?

  • Best discounts on overseas brands
  • No amount capping
  • Doorstep delivery worldwide
  • Safe and secured transactions to protect you from any fraud or theft
  • The largest collection of international brands and products
  • Express shipping and smooth customs clearance for quick delivery
  • 24 Hour customer service to resolve any of your queries

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.za.com

