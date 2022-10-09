Nye & Company will Hold Auctions Oct. 19 (A Moment in Time; The Watch Sale) and 19-20 (Chic & Antique Estate Treasures)

Bloomfield, NJ, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold back-to-back online sales in October, beginning on Wednesday, October 19th, with A Moment in Time; The Watch Sale at 10 am Eastern – nearly 75 lots of watches by makers such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Universal Geneve and others. A large number of pieces come with the original boxes and papers.

Immediately following the watch sale that day, and on into the next day, October 20th, will be a live-online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, featuring a curated mix of around 550 lots of fine and decorative arts spanning the 17th century to present day, including a selection of fine property from the Stanley Weiss collection and a fully restored 1962 Roman Red Corvette.

The Moment in Time sale includes a late 1940’s Patek Philippe oversized man’s watch in rose gold, Ref. 1543. Estimated at $5,000-$10,000, this is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece by the famed Swiss watchmaking firm. There are also a number of Cartier watches and vintage Rolexes dating from the 1920’s through the 1970’s, most retaining the original box and papers.

An unusual feature of this sale is the large number of excellent early “electric” watches from both Hamilton and Bulova. The Hamiltons include a gold Ventura, a gold-filled Everest, a Savitar and a gold Polaris. There is also a Bulova Accutron Deep Sea watch included in the sale.

“There is a broad and diverse selection of watches for every price point,” said Charles Potters when asked about the collection, “as well as a fine selection of hard to get and unusual watch parts.” Mr. Potters is serving as a consultant and expert for Nye & Company in this auction.

Headlining the Chic and Antique Estates Treasure auction is property consigned by the highly regarded Rhode Island collector, Stanley Weiss. For over 30 years, Stanley developed an eye for the early American aesthetic, from Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion and enthusiasm for quality craftsmanship and select woods are evident in each piece he owned.

Highlights include a superb Chippendale mahogany block-front desk from Massachusetts. Elevated with a fan carved interior, this piece is truly special. Another eye-catcher is a monumental classical mahogany bookcase attributed to Joseph Meeks and Sons (New York, circa 1830). Estimated at $3,000-$5,000, this piece offers a whole lot of bang for the buck.

Another fine New York piece is a paw foot lyre-back side chair attributed to the famed cabinetmaker, Duncan Phyfe. This delicate and rare chair is conservatively priced at $1,500-$3,000. Moving back up the coast, there is a Federal card table from Massachusetts with lunette inlay attributed to cabinetmakers John and Thomas Seymour (or one of their contemporaries).

Highlights from other consignments include a George III carved giltwood overmantel mirror in the Chinese taste; a pair of George III giltwood looking glasses; a Regency inlaid mahogany sofa table; and a George III mahogany Pembroke table with saltire stretcher. From a New England collection is a nice Queen Anne maple high chest of drawers with pad feet. The American Academy of Rome is consigning an architect’s desk attributed to Gillows (Lancaster / London).

An exceptional group of metalwork is led by a bison-decorated silver and copper covered, antler-mounted footed bowl by Joseph Heinrich (est. $5,000-$10,000); a large Tiffany sterling silver “Chrysanthemum” flatware service consigned by a direct descendent of the founders of A&P supermarkets; a Tiffany sterling silver coffee service and several large size sterling trays; and a repousse coffee pot by the Baltimore silversmith Andrew Ellicott Warner (est. $800-$1,200).

Additional items in the decorative art selection include two 19th century needleworks from Sparta and Newton, in Northern New Jersey. Descended in the family of the consignor, these exceptional examples are very rare. Continuing the theme of 19th century New Jersey pieces is a pair of oil on canvas portraits attributed to Micah Williams and a New Jersey flow-blue platter.

For those who prefer 20th century design, there is a Red Leopard turned maple bowl by Philip Moulthrop. Estimated at $2,000-$4,000, this piece is a shining example of his work.

Finally, for those who want something to truly spice up their life, Nye & Company is offering an award-winning, frame-off restored 1962 Roman Red Corvette with both hard and soft tops. This classic American sports car, the one Prince sang about, is perfect to satisfy one’s need for speed.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company Auctioneers website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from October 5th thru October 19-20th at the abovenamed bidding sites, as well as the Nye & Company Auctioneers website. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or information about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the A Moment in Time; The Watch Sale on Wednesday, October 19th; and the Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction October 19th and 20th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. A full color catalog is available soon.

