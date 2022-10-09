New Bridge Services: The Leading company Supplying High-Quality Cattle Panels in Australia

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Known for its skip bins used in waste management, New Bridge Services also continues to be a trusted source of cattle yard panels in Australia. The company has a large network of distributors to supply these products in several parts of Victoria, NSW, Queensland, WA, SA, and Tasmania. It also exports large consignments of cattle panels to New Zealand.

The cattle panels designed by New Bridge Services are used to build fences and shelter zones for farm animals. The company uses high-quality materials in the production of these panels to ensure that they last long. The panels can withstand weather elements and do not start rusting after a few days of rain. In addition, these cattle panels are easy to use and can be installed in any plot of land without expert help.

New Bridge Services also provides 3 meter long ramps to help farm animals walk from one area to another. These ramps have an adjustable height of 585 mm to 1250 mm. They come with winch mechanism that helps to eliminate the inconvenience of manually lifting the ramp. The floors of these cattle ramps have HDG 3 mm checker plate with steel struts for strong grip.

The farm owners who buy cattle panels from New Bridge Services also purchase skip bins from the company for effective waste management at their sites. These bins can be kept in any corner of the plot and filled with the waste to be removed from a location. Thanks to their custom features and user-friendly design, the bins are easy to pick up and load on to trucks that carry them away from the site.

Marrel skip bins are the most commonly used products in Australia and New Bridge Services is a renowned brand that sells them. The bins have barrow doors and can hold huge quantities of waste. They have a length of 3600 mm, width of 1400 mm and height of 1200 mm. The thickness of sides is 3 mm sides and that of floors is 4 mm.

The customer who have purchased cattle yard panels and skip bins from New Bridge Services have given good reviews to the organisation for its products and services. Harry Simonds says, “Initially I bought some cattle panels for my farm near Melbourne and I was happy with its robustness. The products were also packed well and delivered in time to my farm. When I checked more of their brochures, I found that New Bridge Services also supplies skip bins and I ordered two for my site. They help me keep my site clean and ensure that waste is disposed of properly.”

About New Bridge Services

Australia based New Bridge Services is a popular manufacturer of a wide range of products used in different industries. The company has two huge manufacturing units located in Taiwan and China. Incepted in the year 2001, the company is proven pioneer in temporary fence and now specialises in manufacturing products in F.R.P grating, Expanded Metal, Steel Grating & Handrails, cattle handling equipment and Composite Decking. New Bridge Services also has export offices in Hong Kong and Middle East offering the clients CNF/CIF prices for the products range.

