Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Presenting the Ambulance Service at Lower Budget

Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Being a pioneer in the field of medical aviation service brings a responsibility to keep the standards of the services provided higher than usual so that the patients receive unparalleled services. The Air Ambulance from Patna to Delhi operational under Medilift Air Ambulance operates with the clear motive of bringing the best-in-line medical transportation service to the patients with a team that is skilled to manage everything without any laying back. We function with a medically packed aircraft carrier having ICU, CCU, and life support facilities that guarantee the patient remains in stable condition until they reach their choice of medical center for availing treatment.

Our years of experience in the field of medical evacuation have made us the most efficient alternative that performs the evacuation process in an absolute manner. We have medical flights standing by to take patients to their desired destination and make them accessible to medical treatment without any delay or complications. Responding to the needs of the patients is the commitment and promise of the team employed at Air Ambulance Service in Patna, and we are confident about fulfilling it with efficiency and meeting the specific needs of the patients at any cost.

Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Delhi is the Resourceful Provider of Medical Transportation

The medical team operating for Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Delhi has the aero-medical certification to travel on air with the patients and provide medical supervision and assistance until the process of evacuation gets completed. We provide pre and post-hospital treatment so that the health and stability of the patient are maintained from start to finish of the journey. Our dedicated team remains available to guide patients as per their specific needs and assist them with their requirements during the shifting process. We have a certification from the International Standard of Organization that makes us a trusted air medical transportation provider.

Once we at Air Ambulance in Delhi were shifting a patient with a brain stroke history who required proper medical attention and patient-specific medication at the time of shifting. We quickly arranged the air medical transportation and sent our medically packed ground ambulance to the hospital where the patient was residing and picked him up to shift him to the airport. Then we used our stretchers to load the patient inside the aircraft and after that, we settled the ailing individual inside the aircraft carrier. The medical team took care of the health of the patient and the journey got completed without any casualties.