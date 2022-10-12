Dietry Supplements Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Amway Corp., Glanbia PLC, Abbott

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dietry Supplements Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dietry Supplements Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, a growing senior population, and the adoption of a balanced diet are all driving the market for dietry supplements. The convergence of important business trends has created new opportunities for key industry participants. One of the key elements fueling the need for dietry supplements is changing lifestyles and food habits. The market for dietry supplements would benefit from the growing positive perspective on sports nutrition.

Key Trends and Drivers:

As the prevalence of age-related and lifestyle-related disorders rises, consumers are becoming more aware of preventative health care measures and, as a result, are gravitating toward health-beneficial products such as food additives, which is predicted to boost the global market.

Consumers in all regions are becoming more health-conscious, which is propelling the dietry supplement industry forward. Another significant driver expected to fuel the total market is the aging population of various nations, such as Japan, Italy, Portugal, and Germany.

Segmentation:

By Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Botanicals

Probiotics

By Target

Infant

Children

Adult

By Application

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Key Players:

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition

Nature’s Sunshine Products

