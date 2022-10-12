Linear Motion Market worth $5.7 billion by 2031 | Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd., Altra Industrial

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Linear Motion Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Linear Motion Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The automotive industry’s rapid growth and widespread usage is expected to be the primary driver of the Linear Motion Systems Market Size. The automation industry, with its high adoption of linear motion systems, is also likely to play a key role in the market’s growth.

LMS will benefit greatly from the fast development in demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles in the automotive sector.

Machine components, such as linear motion goods, are being shaped by the industrial automation with integrated technologies, such as IIoT and IoT implications, for data collecting. Capturing machine data provides for system performance monitoring and analysis, as well as early discovery of any faults.

Market Segmentation:

By Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceutical

By Component:

Actuators

Ball Screws

Key Companies:

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

Altra Industrial

Timken Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Thomson Industries Inc.

Lintech

Bishop-Wisecarver

Schneeberger AG

