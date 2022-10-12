KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switches Market is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031 | Belkin International, Inc., Aten International Co., Ltd., Vertiv Co.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global KVM Switch Market is expected to grow to $3.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Global KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switches Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switches Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The major factors driving the growth of the KVM switch market include the rising demand for energy-efficient and compact data center solutions, the increasing need for remote server management, and the growing adoption of cloud-based KVM solutions.

As the need for data grows globally, the necessity for data centers grows as well, with major cloud suppliers focused on commissioning multiple data center projects with considerable investments.

The growth of small and medium businesses is likely to increase demand for data centers around the world. These data centers are critical for information ingestion, computation, storage, and management. Furthermore, the growing demand for data centers is expected to drive up demand for keyboard, video, and mouse switches.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Enumerated KVM Switch

Multiuser KVM Switch

By Application:

Enterprise Level

SMB Level

By Product:

Console and Rack Mount KVM Switch

Desktop KVM Switch-Standard

Key Players:

Belkin International, Inc.

Aten International Co., Ltd.

Vertiv Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Network Technologies Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Dell Inc.

Aten International

